Will Greenwood: Why wouldn’t England talk to Hoskins Sotutu? | Rugby Union News





Could Blues and Super Rugby No 8 have another Test career for England?

With news emerging this week that Blues and Super Rugby sensation Hoskins Sotutu qualifies to potentially play for England on the Test stage, Will Greenwood has told Sky Sports: “Why wouldn’t England talk to him?”

The 21-year-old No 8 has brought Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand by storm with a string of highly impressive displays, so much in order that several international coaches and nations are reportedly thinking about making experience of him.

Sotutu, son of former Auckland, Blues and Fiji player Waisake Sotutu, qualifies to play for Fiji through his father, and for England through his mother.

While having been born and developed in New Zealand, Sotutu also qualifies for the All Blacks.

Eddie Jones and England are said to be interested – with the England head coach having negotiated deals to bring Brad Shields and Piers Francis from Super Rugby to England and into the Test fold prior to this.

“Hugely athletic and a very bright player, and that’s what Hoskins Sotutu brings,” Greenwood told Sky Sports on Friday.

“He’s a very clever player behind the scrum. He’s got that ability to power over but at exactly the same stage see opportunities for others.

Sotutu qualifies for England through his mother, Fiji through his father and New Zealand, having grown up there

“I think he is probably leading the charts in terms of metres made and offloads.

“It is what it really is – he is got an English mother, so they can play for England.

“If you watch him on it and you’re going: Billy Vunipola rocks ! but slightly injury-prone, hopefully he’s definitely fine and it has no more injuries, but that’s unlikely to happen.

“We’ve seen Tom Curry transition to the No 8 slot, and there are other No 8s in the English game, but if you’ve got someone who is qualified for England and is playing that well, then why wouldn’t you open up a discussion with his family, parents, agents, to understand where his mind is at?”

England head coach Eddie Jones is reportedly thinking about speaking to Hoskins Sotutu

Last week, Sotutu told the New Zealand Herald: ‘I’ve got my dad’s Fijian heritage and that Kiwi side and my mum is English as well therefore i can be eligible for an English passport. When the decision comes it will come easy however for the moment I’m just concentrating on the Blues.’

Greenwood is none the wiser as to who Sotutu may opt for, but will not rule out that the career with England is just a more than viable option.

“I think Hoskins [Sotutu] has turn out himself and said once the time comes to decide, it will be pretty easy to do,” he said.

“I can’t read between the lines there, whether it means he is born and bred in New Zealand and therefore would want to be an All Black or the fact it would be easy because basically play for England I’d get £30,000 a game title.

“And we’ve got to get away from thinking it’s dirty talking about money for sportsmen.

“You don’t possess a career that starts at 18 where you develop to where you’re 50 and become an Executive Chairman.

“It’s not how professional sport works.

“It has to be looked at, and I believe it’s unfair to say to players they are being disloyal to what’s happened before this when making choices.

“You just have no idea what’s going to happen in a week’s time, a month’s time and you also have to do what’s right for you personally.

“And if that is correct for Hoskins, then that’s right for Hoskins – end of argument.”

