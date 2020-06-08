Will foreign counter-revolutionaries succeed in sabotaging Tunisia?  – Middle East Monitor

Observers can’t miss typically the campaign from the Tunisian wave by each domestic plus foreign celebrations as they make an effort to derail could be country’s democratic transition. Tunisia is creating its own knowledge, slowly, using a clear route ahead.

I am mentioning the more intense attacks around the Speaker in the Parliament plus the head in the Ennahda Movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, who confronts ridiculous allegations related to general public funds plus illegal richness. And typically the articles in Egyptian, Saudi and UAE media accusing Ghannouchi great movement in the last thing of which any rational person can accuse all of them of — extremism plus authoritarianism — given that a few of its proponents accuse Ennahda of being as well open with regard to relinquishing their fair share regarding power according to election outcomes. I am likewise referring to typically the campaign organized and directed by a solitary “maestro”, who else controls that at home plus abroad.

In addition to modern media stress against Ennahda and its leader, we can see which a fake demonstration movement have been created, directed by unidentified people who, based on Saudi newspaper publishers, aim to reword typically the Constitution, dismiss the speaker in the parliament as they was not selected by the individuals, and write a new selection law. Is there a new speaker regarding parliament straight elected from the people in any nation?

READ: Tunisians protest more than jobs amongst economic downturn

Moreover, there are fake media information in typically the media regulated by the counter-revolutionary axis. The most recent was a statement by Al-Ghad — strongly associated with the UAE — upon “demonstrations” in seven Tunisian cities, which often turned comparatively innocuous protests about sports activity into severe political situations.

Then there exists such media’s promotion regarding allegations of the power challenge between the Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament plus the State President, exploiting several speeches together with mixed text messages by President Qais Saeed to reinforce these kinds of allegations. However, even politics novices understand that there is no connection between the President’s powers in the Tunisian Constitution and the ones of the Speaker, and if there exists a possibility of a new conflict more than powers, it might occur involving the President plus the Prime Minister, not typically the Speaker, who have no full-time role.

So why carry out these people wish to sabotage Tunisia, and not the first time? The counter-revolutionary countries started out their search for curb typically the democratic change in 2013 by taking benefit of the environment created by typically the military vicissitude in Egypt. They were able to score several points, however they have not recently been entirely effective, hence the continued efforts at most possible chance.

As typically the cradle in the Arab Spring, and the ideas for the Arab peoples in their search for freedom coming from despotism, Tunisia is undesirable in typically the eyes in the counter-revolutionary axis. It should be stopped whatever it takes.

Furthermore, Tunisia is portion of a group of nations around the world that have moved forward relatively efficiently, including Morocco in special and then Algeria to a smaller degree. I might also add Libya to the team, as latest events right now there suggest movements in the proper direction. All of these nations around the world see the counter-revolutionaries active inside their own edges as they make an effort to sabotage their particular political training course. This is usually clearly the situation in Tunisia and Morocco, while it is usually taking on a new military figure in Libya with typically the axis supporting the coup innovator, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Ghannouchi: Neutrality in Libya is senseless

Perhaps Haftar’s earlier successes in Libya urged the axis campaign to behave openly in Tunisia and perhaps Morocco, plus led to typically the emergence regarding pent-up distinctions over the past couple of weeks. The axis desire to forestall democracy throughout North Africa is sturdy.

Why will certainly such attempts fail? For a commence, Tunisia have been resistant to skade since the start and will continue to be so, due to the fact its individuals have demonstrated their particular determination to not return to days gone by. It is valid that they are not really completely satisfied using the transitional route and are furious because of the postpone in seeing the fresh fruits of the wave on the financial and interpersonal levels, nevertheless at the same time they will understand the need for the switch that happened politically plus in phrases of municipal freedoms. They do not would like the go back of the authorities state plus corruption safeguarded by clampdown, dominance and cruelty.

While a number of the isolated elites in Tunisia agreed to give themselves for the foreign skade due to their luxury in their very own ideological have trouble with Ennahda, the majority is satisfied with typically the struggle inside the rules in the democratic gaming. These elites may have fun with political online games in their particular most distressing forms, even though within the wider framework in the Constitution, but actually will not acknowledge being area of the attempt to destruction the democratic path, since they will be one of the primary victims if this succeeds.

Ennahda may make an incorrect decision somewhere, but since the achievements of the wave the gathering has position the interests regarding consensus plus the preservation in the transitional route over politics expediency as well as right to get its talk about of energy. That is generally the goal of any kind of political gathering in the entire world.

READ: Protesters calling for work halt Tunisia’s phosphate output

On top of of these factors that make myself sure that typically the attempts to be able to sabotage Tunisia will are unsuccessful, is the fact that a new president who will be elected in a constitutional and well-liked election is not going to allow their country to be able to rely on not constitutional projects with regard to change. President Saeed might have his distinctions with the federal government and legislative house, and he could make “populist electoral” messages even though he could be in run now, nevertheless at the end of the day he may not accept be involved in the destruction of the route that delivered him to be able to power. He represents a significant institution in a country where the armed forces and bureaucratic institutions experience, since 14 January, 2011, been area of the revolution plus the democratic change. They is not going to allow it to be created in their particular record which they deviated out of this path, in favour regarding sabotage which may have Tunisia and its individuals among the duds.

This post first appeared in Arabic in Arabi21 on 1 June 2020

The sights expressed in this article fit in with the author and don’t necessarily reveal the article policy regarding Middle East Monitor.