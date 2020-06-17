Will European protests prevent the Hagia Sophia Museum becoming a mosque? – Middle East Monitor

A key goal of Turkish Islamists, light emitting diode by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), is the conversion of the Hagia Sophia Museum back in a mosque. It just isn’t a holy site for Muslims by itself, as the mosques in Makkah, Madinah and Al-Aqsa are; the 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia is more of a political symbol. Nevertheless, maybe it’s a hugely significant move if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushes it through.

Discussions on the status of the building in Istanbul near the famous Blue Mosque have been ongoing since the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, turned it in to a museum in 1935. The Greeks who consider themselves the cultural heirs of the Byzantine Empire and Turkey’s secularists who portray themselves as the defenders of Ataturk’s secular republic are the main groups opposing any changes to the historical site, which was a Greek Orthodox Cathedral and an Ottoman Mosque before Ataturk made his move.

President Erdogan’s AK Party faces immense challenges from a stagnant economy worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, with exports to Europe and income from tourism both declining dramatically. Moreover, his former Finance Minister Ali Babacan and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu have formed their own political parties. The AK Party is panicking as they are prone to pick up votes from a few of its own disgruntled supporters. Political analysts now contend that the Hagia Sophia issue is Erdogan’s last possiblity to keep his voter base intact under the strain of economic and political turmoil; it’s a clever and timely diversion.

READ: Egypt religious authority says Ottomans ‘occupied’ Istanbul

Just two days before the municipality elections in March a year ago, Erdogan said that the Hagia Sophia Museum was to most probably for Muslims to conduct their prayers and for tourists to see. He stepped back using this when his candidate for mayor of Istanbul, Binali Yildirim, lost the election by a substantial quantity of votes. The debate on the status of Hagia Sophia has heated up recently, though, after a tweet from Erdogan’s Communication Director, Fahrettin Altun, went viral: that he shared a photo of Hagia Sophia alongside “We missed it! But be patient. We’ll make it happen together.”

The Greek Times then reported that Istanbul’s sixth-century Byzantine architectural masterpiece may soon be converted back into a mosque. The newspapers in Greece also reacted to a statement from Turkey’s Religious and Foundation Employees Union that the first Friday prayer after the pandemic will soon be performed in the Hagia Sophia.

Unlike officials of the Greek Orthodox Church, the Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, Sahak II, surprisingly supported the government’s plan to change the Hagia Sophia back in a mosque. The Patriarch tweeted on Saturday that the Hagia Sophia should really be opened to worship and he suggested that a space also needs to be allocated for Christians: “Hagia Sophia was built through the labour of 10,000 workers at an astronomical cost. Countless repairs of 1,500 years, the endowment of the Sultan Mehmet II the Conqueror were all for Hagia Sophia to be preserved as a place of worship, not as a museum… We don’t have the luxury of a new cross and crescent dispute.”

READ: Saudi Arabia removes name of Ottoman Sultan from Riyadh street

Turkey’s nationalist Good Party submitted a bill to Parliament the other day to open the Hagia Sophia for Islamic worship, but the proposal was rejected by the government, with the Nationalist Movement Party and pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party abstaining. However, AK Party Deputy Chairman Mehmet Mus said that the Hagia Sophia issue is on hold for the time being, but necessary steps for worship will soon be taken in July.

When the Greek Foreign Ministry criticised the reading of passages from the Qur’an inside Hagia Sophia during the celebration of the 567th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople (Istanbul) on 29th May, Erdogan lambasted the officials. “Are you or we governing Turkey?” he asked. The Turkish President is currently awaiting a decision from the Council of State regarding the conversion of the museum into a mosque after a local group made such an application a couple of months ago. The case is going to be settled by simply the 10th Chamber regarding the Council of State on two July.

Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu coming from the competitors Republican People’s Party will not support the move. He believes this description now is not the time to talk about Hagia Sophia’s status because tourism offers fallen by simply 97 percent due to the pandemic plus hundreds of thousands of individuals have lost their own jobs.

READ: A cold conflict is making in Jerusalem between Turkey and a good Israel-Saudi alliance

Polls suggest that Erdogan’s party offers lost substantial support. Although he has was able to restrict the army’s power over Turkish governmental policies and removed the prohibit on open public servants plus students putting on hijab, he or she now encounters protests coming from European says about the plans with regard to Hagia Sophia. As he or she also problems with the pandemic and it has, coincidentally, experienced some army success within Libya recently weeks, Erdogan might believe that it is a good time for you to convert the Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and after that call for a snap common election.

Byzantine Emperor Justinian I made Hagia Sophia within in 537 for making Constantinople ay for Christians. The Cathedral served all of them for 916 years till the Ottoman conquest. Erdogan’s possible re-conversion seeks in order to portray him or her as a supreme head for spiritual and nationalist segments regarding the populace and, by doing this, reinstate a few of his misplaced power.

The views indicated in this article fit in with the writer and do not actually reflect the editorial plan of Middle East Monitor.