R rate for England is between 0.8 and 1, up from between 0.8 and 0.9 last week

inisters are aiming to manage any resurgence of virus through local lockdowns

Ministers have been told to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases this winter that could trigger a second national lockdown.

The Government’s scientific advisers will have ‘strong’ evidence that the herpes virus flourishes at an optimal temperature of around 4C (39F).

They say this, along with annual pressures on the NHS due to seasonal flu, means the united kingdom is heading for a ‘difficult winter’.

Last night, one senior official said: ‘We can get away with a lot at this time because it is summer.

‘It is really important that people get ready for the challenges that winter will undoubtedly bring.’

Ministers are aiming to manage any resurgence of the virus through local lockdowns, such as the one imposed in Leicester a week ago.

But a senior official said: ‘If the overall numbers increase, then I would expect to have to reimpose some national measures.’

The official added that the Government’s much-maligned test and trace strategy should be working ‘absolutely faultlessly’ by the autumn.

Another lockdown would have devastating economic consequences. It may possibly also hamper Boris Johnson’s plans for all children to return to school even though experts on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have stressed reopening schools should really be a ‘priority’.

Officials said that it’s ‘significant’ that the city of Melbourne in Australia, where it is currently winter, had to impose a second lockdown on its five million residents this week.

The virus survives longer at colder temperatures and folks are more likely to gather indoors throughout winter, which increases the threat of transmission. Yesterday, Sage published figures showing the coronavirus outbreak remains shrinking in the united kingdom, but only very slowly. The reproduction rate – the average amount of people each Covid-19 patient infects – is between 0.7 and 0.9 as a whole for the UK, meaning it hasn’t changed in almost 8 weeks.

However, the R rate for England is between 0.8 and 1, up from between 0.8 and 0.9 a week ago.

Office for National Statistics data shows about 14,000 people in England actually have the virus.

But boffins say they might like to push how many new infections much lower ahead of the winter to increase the UK’s ability to cope with a second wave.

Professor James Naismith, from the University of Oxford, said: ‘These numbers also tell us that we are unlikely to eliminate the virus from the UK before the winter. In any event, the virus has become global. Without a vaccine, we have to plan for its presence.’

