Will a flurry of European bond sales disturb the summer lull?

August is usually a peaceful month for federal government bond sales in Europe as countries take a summer break in their issuance calendars– however not this year. Scarred by the coronavirus pandemic, Germany, France and Spain will offer up to EUR22 bn of bonds over the next 2 weeks, according to strategists at UniCredit, with Italy possibly contributing to that with an auction of its own.

That is a comparable rate of sales to the 2nd half of July, however at a time when financiers are getting no money streams from developing bonds due to the relative absence of sales in previous years.

“A lot of countries have a mid-August slot in their calendar for auctions, which they typically don’t use, but these are exceptional circumstances,” stated ING strategist AntoineBouvet

.

The additional supply striking the market might stop the current rally in European bond costs that recently pressed Italian yields to their most affordable because March and Germany’s to their most affordable because early May.

However, fears over a prospective revival of coronavirus and restored steps to restrict its spread are most likely to reduce yields in the meantime by driving financiers into fairly safe possessions such as the federal government financial obligation on sale this month, according to MrBouvet

“The market is concentrated on the trajectory of the pandemic, and the news circulation isn’t …