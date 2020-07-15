Wilfried Zaha: Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace winger has ‘character and desire’ to fight racism | Football News





Roy Hodgson has given Wilfried Zaha his backing

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has backed Wilfried Zaha to help lead the fight against racism.

Zaha revealed within the weekend he had been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The 27-year-old posted screenshots on Twitter of messages sent to his Instagram account in front of Palace’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Hodgson acknowledged questions remain how a wider issue can be fought but believes Zaha has the right qualities to decide to try.

He said: “Has Wilf got the character and desire to step forward in the same manner Raheem Sterling has and shown himself to be someone prepared to stick out there and stand up for the rights that all people should have and to fight injustice?

“My answer would be yes. He is strong enough to take action but how he can take action and what he is able to do and what change he can bring about I must say i don’t know.

1:01 The PFA’s Iffy Onuora believes more should be done to police social media following the racial abuse suffered by Zaha and McGoldrick The PFA’s Iffy Onuora believes more should really be done to police social media marketing after the racial abuse suffered by Zaha and McGoldrick

“The bottom line is these things continue to be happening and players continue to be being abused in this way. It affects their mental welfare.

“For Wilf to receive this on the day of the game and to be expected to go out and perform and to forget about it is asking something that isn’t humanly possible. The brain and the mind doesn’t function in that way.”

A 12-year-old boy was arrested by police investigating racist messages and was launched under investigation.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick was also the victim of abuse after scoring twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Blissett: Education is key

Luther Blissett says social media marketing is almost a contemporary artefact of racism

Meanwhile, Luther Blissett, the very first black player to score a hat-trick for England, has urged other players to emerge and condemn any racism they suffer.

The 62-year-old, who had a bullet sent to him in the post throughout his playing days, says education needs to improve but reckons players have the platform to change lives.

“It’s absolutely the proper thing to do. I’ve heard people say that he [Zaha] shouldn’t have done it – obviously he should,” Blissett, Watford’s record goalscorer, said.

1:13 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says anybody found guilty of abuse via social media marketing should really be handed the strongest possible punishment after David McGoldrick became the newest player to be targeted Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says anyone found guilty of abuse via social media should be handed the strongest possible punishment after David McGoldrick became the latest player to be targeted

“It can then get people to say, ‘Yes, I’ve been getting this’ and we are able to see what the problem is. It’s where you go then to sort the problem out.

“Social media now’s almost a contemporary artefact of racism because people may do this and can get it out there so lots of people is able to see it.

“Are these folks racist or perhaps using racist language? They say things because they will have heard it and repeat it but do they understand what they’re saying? It comes back to education and it’s key.

“I received abuse in my day but I acquired it in the post. I’d read it, rip it up or give it to the management.

“You might get a different one two or three days later nevertheless now you can get four within 10 seconds.

“I got a bullet sent in the post once. It was scary and it wasn’t. If someone wanted to do you harm they would just do it. If you met them face to face, nine out of 10 wouldn’t know what to do.”