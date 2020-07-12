Wilfried Zaha: Police investigate racist messages sent to Crystal Palace winger | Football News





Wilfried Zaha was subjected to racist abuse on social media forward of Crystal Palace’s match towards Aston Villa

West Midlands Police have confirmed they’re investigating racist messages sent to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha forward of Sunday’s match towards Aston Villa.

Zaha posted a number of screenshots of the racist abuse he had obtained to his social media accounts on the morning of the match, alongside the caption: “Woke up to this today.”

West Midlands Police have confirmed they’re “looking into” the messages and have inspired Zaha to report the incident to his native police pressure.

Palace supervisor Roy Hodgson helps Zaha’s resolution to go public concerning the abuse and says each golf equipment are engaged on figuring out the person accountable.

1:00 Palace supervisor Roy Hodgson says Zaha was right to spotlight the racial abuse he obtained on social media Palace supervisor Roy Hodgson says Zaha was right to spotlight the racial abuse he obtained on social media

“It is very saddening on the day of a game that a player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse,” mentioned Hodgson.

“I feel it’s proper that Wilf made individuals conscious of it; I do not assume it’s one thing he ought to maintain quiet about.

“I feel it is rather good that our membership, Aston Villa and the Premier League are doing every little thing they will to discover out who this despicable particular person is and one can solely hope that they’ll get recognized and they’re going to get referred to as to account and they’re going to pay for these actions.

“There is literally no excuse; there is no excuse at all.”

‘Zaha abuse is a shame’

Former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray has additionally praised Zaha for his response and believes the person answerable for the abuse wants to be held accountable.

“Credit Wilfried Zaha, dealing with it the way he has – outing the individual,” Murray mentioned on Super Sunday.

“Roy Hodgson has summed it up brilliantly. They’ve then acquired to move it over to the powers that be they usually want to take care of it.

2:50 Super Sunday’s Matt Murray and Jamie Redknapp strongly condemn the racist abuse suffered by Wilfried Zaha Super Sunday’s Matt Murray and Jamie Redknapp strongly condemn the racist abuse suffered by Wilfried Zaha

“I feel somebody like Wilfried Zaha will use it as motivation, to say ‘I’m going to go on the market and present you on the pitch that I’m higher than you’, and rise above it.

“It’s simply disgraceful, no particular person deserves it and the punishment wants to match the crime. I feel you have acquired to throw the ebook at them – additionally educate, however throw the ebook at them.

“It needs to be on file. They should not be employed, they need to be outed. I grew up within the space and no Aston Villa fan will condone that.

“Nobody in football, nobody in the world wants to see it. We see so many strides being taken forward – so there needs to be a very, very harsh punishment.”