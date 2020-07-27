Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson ‘sad’ if winger is ‘so set on leaving’ | Football News





Wilfried Zaha’s current kind has actually been bad due to move speculation, according to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson confesses Crystal Palace are dealing with a “dilemma” if Wilfried Zaha is “so set on leaving” this summer season.

Zaha desired out of the club last summer season however, regardless of quotes from Arsenal and Everton, a relocation away stopped working to materialise as Palace held company on their ₤80 m evaluation of the gamer.

Uncertainty over Zaha’s future has actually been consistent throughout the season, however has actually amplified with the summer season transfer window now open.

Palace desire Zaha to remain however Hodgson states ‘we can’t make him like us’

The 27- year-old handled just 4 objectives in 38 video games this season as Palace, who lost 7 of their last 8 matches, ended up 14 th in the league.

2: 47 FREE TO ENJOY: Highlights from the 1-1 draw in between Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO ENJOY: Highlights from the 1-1 draw in between Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the Premier League

“It [speculation] has actually clearly impacted him due to the fact that his kind in the last couple of weeks has actually truly been bad considering what he is efficient in doing,” Hodgson stated after Palace’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on the last day of the Premier League season.

“It’s a predicament for the club and a predicament for him if he is so set on leaving. If he feels he simply does not wish to be with us anymore, that would be unfortunate.

“We still like him very much, we can’t make him like us. This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out. I don’t have an answer.”