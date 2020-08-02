Wilford Brimley dead at 85; known for roles in ‘Cocoon,’ ‘The Firm’ and ‘The Natural’

The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a variety of roles, typically playing characters like his grizzled baseball supervisor in “The Natural” opposite Robert Redford’s bad-luck phenomenon. He likewise dealt with Redford in “Brubaker” and “The Electric Horseman.”

Brimley’s finest-known work was in “Cocoon,” in which he became part of a group of elders who find an alien pod that invigorates them. The 1985 Ron Howard movie won 2 Oscars, consisting of a supporting star honor for Don Ameche.

Brimley likewise starred in “Cocoon: The Return,” a 1988 follow up.

For years he was pitchman for Quaker Oats and in current years appeared in a series of diabetes areas that turned him at one point into a social networks experience.

“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust,” Bensky stated in a declaration. “He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.”

Barbara Hershey, who fulfilled Brimley on 1995 ′ s “Last of the Dogmen,” called him …