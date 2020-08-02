Wilford Brimley dead at 85; known for roles in ‘Cocoon,’ ‘The Firm’ and ‘The Natural’

The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a variety of roles, typically playing characters like his grizzled baseball supervisor in “The Natural” opposite Robert Redford’s bad-luck phenomenon. He likewise dealt with Redford in “Brubaker” and “The Electric Horseman.”

Brimley’s finest-known work was in “Cocoon,” in which he became part of a group of elders who find an alien pod that invigorates them. The 1985 Ron Howard movie won 2 Oscars, consisting of a supporting star honor for Don Ameche.

Brimley likewise starred in “Cocoon: The Return,” a 1988 follow up.

For years he was pitchman for Quaker Oats and in current years appeared in a series of diabetes areas that turned him at one point into a social networks experience.

“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust,” Bensky stated in a declaration. “He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.”

Wilford Brimley goes to the best of “Did You Hear About The Morgans” at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City,Dec 14,2009 (Associated Press).

Barbara Hershey, who fulfilled Brimley on 1995 ′ s “Last of the Dogmen,” called him …

