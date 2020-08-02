Wilford Brimley, actor and Quaker Oats pitchman, dies at 85

Brimley passed away Saturday while hospitalized inSt George, Utah, his supervisor Lynda Bensky informed CNN. He’d been at the ICU, where he was getting treatment for medical issues and was on dialysis.

“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust. He said what he meant and he meant what he said,” Bensky stated. “He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.”

His motion picture credits date to the 1970 s and consist of “Cocoon,” “The Natural” and “The Thing.” He likewise starred in numerous tv programs, consisting of NBC’s “Our House” as a gruff widower who asks his daughter-in-law and her kids to deal with him.

“RIP Wilford Brimley — so many great performances, but I’ll never forget seeing him sing this surprisingly tender ‘It’s Not Easy Being Green,'” Stephen Colbert stated.