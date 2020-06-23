Wildlife scientists examine the great ‘human pause’

Image copyright

A UK-led team has launched an initiative to track wildlife before, during and after lockdown.

The researchers’ aim would be to study what they have called the “anthropause” – the global-scale, temporary slowdown in human activity, which is more likely to have a profound effect on other species.

Measuring that impact, they state, will reveal ways in which we are able to “share our increasingly crowded planet”.

They outline this mission in a paper in the journal Scientific Reports.

They outline “urgent steps” to allow scientists to learn whenever possible from the sudden lack of humans in several landscapes – including making certain researchers connect and permission to carry out their work, and may gain access to information regarding human movement, as well as animal-tracking data.

Prof Christian Rutz from the University of St Andrews is president of the International Bio-logging Society.

He pointed out that bio-loggers – small tracking devices fitted to animals in order to record their movements and other behaviour – have already been collecting information in habitats all over the world for the duration of the pandemic.

“There is a really valuable research opportunity here, one that’s been brought about by the most tragic circumstances, but it’s one we think we can’t afford to miss,” that he told BBC News.

Usually, studies which try to examine the impact of human presence and activity on wild animals are limited to comparing protected habitats to unprotected areas, or studying landscapes in the wake of a natural disaster.

“But during lockdown we have this replicated around the globe – in different localities and for habitats where some species have been fitted with tracking devices the whole time,” said Prof Rutz.

There have already been many accounts on social media marketing of wildlife apparently making the the majority of our absence – moving freely through surprisingly urban settings. In some places though, the lack of human activity has been detrimental – increases in poaching driven by poverty, and the absence of ecotourism.

“No one’s saying that humans should stay in lockdown permanently,” added Prof Rutz.

“But what if we see major impacts of our changes in road use, for example? We could use that to make small changes to our transport network that could have major benefits.”

Prof Jim Smith from the University of Portsmouth has been part of what might be considered the first anthropause study – a long-term investigation into the changes in the abandoned landscape around the damaged Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

“Just a few years after the evacuation of the Exclusion Zone, Belarussian and Ukrainian researchers found species associated with humans – like pigeons and rats – were disappearing, but wild animals – wild boar, deer and wolf – were multiplying,” he said.

“Still abandoned more than 30 years later, the zone has become an iconic example of accidental rewilding.”

“At great economic and human cost, Covid and Chernobyl forced us to push the pause button on our environmental damage,” Prof Smith continued.

“Stopping some of those impacts altogether will be hard, but will be helped by what we can learn from these extreme events.”

Prof Rutz and his team stated in their paper: “Scientific knowledge gained during this devastating crisis will allow us to develop innovative strategies for sharing space on this increasingly crowded planet, with benefits for both wildlife and humans.”

