( CNN)– Two years earlier, Rosa Mar ía Ruiz acquired 4,000 hectares (9,885 acres) of land along the Beni River, near the little town of Rurrenabaque, with the objective of changing it from a greatly logged spot of the Bolivian Amazon into a growing personal wildlife reserve.

The Bolivian eco-warrior had actually simply had success producing what the Wildlife Conservation Society thinks is the most biodiverse protected area on the world, the close-by Madidi National Park, however her singing criticism of Madidi’s defenses under federal government control got her tossed out. Undeterred, she established her own personal park upriver and called it Serere after a gangly bird with a blue face and hard rock hair.

Fast- forward to early 2020, and Serere Eco-Reserve was house to more than 300 types of birds and a few of South America’s most evasive mammals, consisting of dwarf leopards, night monkeys, jaguars, tapirs and huge anteaters. The revival of this little swath of the Amazon was enabled thanks to the assistance of foreign eco-tourists who paid around $100 a day for all-encompassing over night stays filled with hiking, conservation lessons and family-style meals sourced from the onsite garden.

Rosa Mar ía Ruiz has actually invested years combating to secure the Bolivian Amazon. Courtesy Madidi Travel