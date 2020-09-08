Wildfires rage across the US amid record-breaking temperatures 

Military helicopters tried unsuccessfully to rescue around 50 people trapped by wildfires in California on Monday night, but were beaten back by heavy smoke.

The group of hikers and campers remain trapped by Lake Edison, 250 miles east of San Francisco in the Sierra National Forest.

At least one person has died, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo, and warned there may be multiple casualties.

‘Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, military pilots tried valiantly to land but heavy smoke conditions prevented a safe approach,’ the fire department tweeted.

‘Another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people in Lake Edison and China Peak using night vision.’

Monday’s frantic rescue attempt came as wildfires blazed across swathes of the western United States on Monday night, destroying homes and devastating forests and grasslands, as record high temperatures and strong winds made the task of fire fighters even more challenging.

In California, 14,100 fire fighters were battling 24 separate blazes, which have collectively destroyed 2 million acres.

The Creek Fire burns along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County on Monday

Smoke from the Creek Fire envelopes trees in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County on Monday

A firefighter is silhouetted against the blazing forest as he battles the Creek Fire in northern California on Monday