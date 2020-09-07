Wildfires burning in the West

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, with Cal Fire’s San Benito-Monterey Unit, sets a controlled burn with a drip torch while fighting the Creek Fire, Sunday, September 6, in Shaver Lake, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Wildfires are ravaging many areas in the West, especially in California, and red-flag warnings have been issued from the Northwest into the Rockies.

As of Sunday, September 6, 80 active large fires have burned more than 2.2. million acres, and 13 states were reporting large fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

More than 2 million acres have burned across California as the state also deals with a heat wave that is only worsening conditions.

Editor’s note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.