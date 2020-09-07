Wildfires burning in the West

Updated 10:11 PM ET, Sun September 6, 2020
Wildfires are ravaging many areas in the West, especially in California, and red-flag warnings have been issued from the Northwest into the Rockies.
As of Sunday, September 6, 80 active large fires have burned more than 2.2. million acres, and 13 states were reporting large fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
More than 2 million acres have burned across California as the state also deals with a heat wave that is only worsening conditions.
