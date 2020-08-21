Wildfires are ravaging California, here’s how you can help

Various non-profit companies are reacting to help displaced citizens and help with healing. To support all of the companies assisting, click the button above or clickhere
Due to the pandemic, long-lasting requirements like rehousing and earnings healing might be especially tough for fire victims. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is designating funds to help.
The Red Cross is accepting contributions and wants to employ countless volunteers to help throughout wildfire season. It is accepting applications on its site.
The California Fire Foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (CONSERVE) program accepts contributions to help those impacted by the fires. The company supplies $250 present cards to qualified victims.