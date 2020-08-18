Wildfire evacuations across the Bay Area force some residents to flee in triple-digit temperatures

Lightning-sparked fires continued burning out of control Tuesday across Northern California, with mandatory evacuations in several counties remaining in place as the blazes forced residents to flee their homes in triple-digit temperatures.

Many of the wildfires were caused by an extreme heat wave accompanied by unusual thunderstorms, leading to lightning touching down hundreds of times in the North Bay — all while the ongoing pandemic has complicated efforts to shelter displaced residents.

Sonoma, San Mateo, Napa, Butte, Nevada and Monterey counties all issued mandatory evacuations or warnings for certain communities. Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the two dozen-plus fires across the state Tuesday afternoon by declaring a state of emergency, allowing California to receive mutual aid from other states and secure federal grants.

The Hennessey Fire, northeast of St. Helena in Napa County, had grown to 2,700 acres by Tuesday morning, threatening hundreds of structures, including an estimated 400 residents of Berryessa Estates.

Gail Bickett, 80, said she could see the black smoke, with the fire burning behind houses across the…