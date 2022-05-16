Wildberries has opened a logistics center in Armenia, which allows local businesses to sell directly online.

Wildberries has opened the first logistics center in Armenia. This allowed the online business to launch direct sales of products from local businesses. “The operation of the Marketplace model for the first phase of sales is available to Armenian businessmen only within the country, but in the future the geography may be extended to other countries, including Russia,” the company said in a statement.

Wildberries started operating in Armenia in 2018. In 2021, the opportunity to open goods outlets with local businesses was launched.