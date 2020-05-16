Wild white storks hatch in UK for first time in hundreds of years | Environment

White stork chicks have hatched in the wild in the UK for the first time in centuries.

Eggs in one of three nests on the Knepp property in West Sussex have hatched, the White Stork Project introduced.

Observers watched because the dad and mom incubated the nest of 5 eggs in an oak tree. They had been seen eradicating eggshells from the nest and regurgitating meals for the chicks.

It got here after the identical pair of white storks unsuccessfully tried to breed at Knepp final 12 months. Lucy Groves, challenge officer for the White Stork Project, mentioned it was the first time in hundreds of years that wild white stork chicks have hatched in the UK.

She mentioned: “After ready 33 days for these eggs to hatch it was extraordinarily thrilling to see indicators that the first egg had hatched on 6 May. The dad and mom have been working laborious and are doing a implausible job, particularly after their failed try final 12 months.

“It is unimaginable to have the first white stork chicks hatch in the wild for hundreds of years right here at Knepp.

“These are early days for the chicks, and we shall be monitoring them carefully, however we’ve nice hopes for them. This is only one step in the direction of establishing this species in the south of England. It could also be a small step, however it’s an thrilling one.

“This stunning species has really captured people’s imagination and it has been great following the sightings of birds from the project during the period of lockdown and hearing about the joy and hope they have brought to people.”

The challenge goals to revive a inhabitants of at the least 50 breeding pairs of white storks in southern England by 2030.

Isabella Tree, who co-owns Knepp with Charlie Burrell, mentioned: “When I hear that clattering sound now, coming from the tops of our oak bushes the place they’re presently nesting at Knepp, it seems like a sound from the center ages has come again to life.

“We watch them walking through the long grass on their long legs, kicking up insects and deftly catching them in their long beaks as they go. There’s no other bird that does that in the UK. It’s walking back into a niche that has been empty for centuries.”