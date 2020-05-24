Wild Memorial Day Party At Lake of the Ozarks



@scottpasmoretv

If you want steerage on social distancing … look away.

Apparently, these people did not see the signal that learn, “Please practice social distancing: 6 ft apart.”

The shindig went down at a Memorial Day occasion at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The lake was stuffed with boats, and solar worshipers and … properly, appeared similar to another Memorial Day.

The Governor partially re-opened the state, however with security tips, together with social distancing. It was clearly misplaced on all these folks. BTW, the video was shot by Scott Pasmore, a reporter with the CBS affiliate.

The state has additionally allowed eating places and different companies to re-open. The query … will this occur there?