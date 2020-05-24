Wild Memorial Day Party At Lake of the Ozarks

@scottpasmoretv
If you want steerage on social distancing … look away.
Apparently, these people did not see the signal that learn, “Please practice social distancing: 6 ft apart.”
The shindig went down at a Memorial Day occasion at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The lake was stuffed with boats, and solar worshipers and … properly, appeared similar to another Memorial Day.
The Governor partially re-opened the state, however with security tips, together with social distancing. It was clearly misplaced on all these folks. BTW, the video was shot by Scott Pasmore, a reporter with the CBS affiliate.
The state has additionally allowed eating places and different companies to re-open. The query … will this occur there?
Pretty a lot each state has partially re-opened, and hopefully, it is the starting of a return to life. Problem is … that is precisely how the illness spreads — shut contact with out safety. One individual can infect dozens, and every of these dozens can infect dozens extra … and so forth and so forth.