Wild hogs on the loose in Gardendale wreaking havoc, disturbing residents Updated: 11:36 PM CDT Jul 6, 2020



REPORTER: THEY COULD LOOK HARMLESS FROM A DISTANCE BUT FERAL HOGS MAY BE DANGEROUS, PARTICULARLY WHEN THEY’RE ARE PIGLETS NEARBY. — WHEN THERE WILL BE PIGLETS NEARBY. NOT SOMETHING YOU WISH TO SEE STROLLING THROUGH YOUR NEIGHBOR HOOD. >> MY SON WAS TAKING THE DOGS OUT IN THE FRONT YARD AND HEARD AN OINK AND SAW A HERD OF PIGS, ADULTS AND BABIES. I COULDN’T BELIEVE THEY WERE ACTUALLY IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD AS RESIDENTIAL SINCE IT IS AND I COULDN’T BELIEVE THEY CERTAINLY WERE AS LARGE AS THEY WERE. REPORTER: SHE ESTIMATES THE ADULTS WEIGHED A FEW HUNDRED POUNDS. DEANA LIVES NEXT DOOR TO AMBER BOWLIN. THEY’VE BEEN DEALING WITH HOGS ON VERY NEARLY A NIGHTLY BASIS FOR AROUND A MONTH. >> MY HUBBY WAS STANDING IN THE DRIVEWAY WITH A FRIEND AND SAW 13, THEY COUNTED 13 THROUGHOUT THE ROAD ENTERING OUR PROPERTY. REPORTER: AND THESE HOGS CAN DO LOTS OF DAMAGE. THEY SEEM TO JUST LIKE THE PARIS FALLING FROM THIS TREE. THEY DUG UP THE FLOOR AND SOD BUT THAT’S NOT WHAT’S MOST DISTURBING TO BOWLIN. >> I HAD A LITTLE POMERANIAN THAT PASSED ON IN THE FALL AND HE LIKED TO EAT THE PEARS THEREFORE I BURIED HIM UNDERNEATH THE PEAR TREE AND SO THEY DISTURBED HIS GRAVE. REPORTER: THEY HAVE BEEN PRACTICING WITH A BOW, HOPING TO ELIMINATE AS MUCH AS THEY CAN IF THEY COME B