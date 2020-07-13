Wild bison to return to UK for first time in thousands of years

Ancient Steppe bison once roamed the land which would later become England. Their presence significantly provided other animals and plants the healthier ecosystem they needed to thrive.
Now, the UK is looking to the Steppe bison’s closest relative to bring back the area’s ancient woodlands — the European bison.
“They eat bark and create dust baths which each have benefits for many plants and animals,” the trust added. “These are functions that have been missing from our UK woodlands for thousands of years and bringing them back can help restore an abundance of wildlife.”
“The Wilder Blean project will prove that a wilder, nature-based solution is the right one to tackling the climate and nature crisis we now face,” Paul Hadaway, director of conservation at Kent Wildlife Trust said in a statement. “Using missing keystone species like bison to restore natural processes to habitats is the key to creating bio-abundance in our landscape.”
Once the bison are settled to their fenced area, the public will have a way to visit and watch the animals.