Wild bear that sniffed woman’s hair is caught and castrated

There is outrage in Mexico after a black bear seen on video approaching a visitor in a nature park and smelling her hair was caught and castrated.

Some individuals are questioning strategies to move the animal to a various state.

But professionals state the relocation is needed since it had actually ended up being familiar with being fed by human beings in the eco-friendly park where it lived.

They stated the video revealed the effects of feeding wild animals for the sake of a selfie.

‘Friendly bear’

The animal, a juvenile male black bear weighing 96 kg (212 pound), was caught since it was thought about to position a threat to visitors of Chipinque EcologicalPark Video revealed it getting really near a girl who was taking a selfie with the bear last month.

Officials stated there had actually been other close encounters in between human beings and the exact same bear in the park and in houses close by.

Locals called it “the friendly …