Wild Animals Attacked With Blow Darts In Denton County Community – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)— Texas video game wardens and Lewisville Police are examining a series of blow dart attacks on animals in the upscale Castle Hills community in Denton County.

Community leaders inform CBS 11 the attacks started in late May, however Lewisville Police, who patrol the majority of the advancement, just got one report on July 21.

City representative Matt Martucci stated the video game warden notified cops a goose was flying and swimming and some individuals in the location were attempting to capture it.

Wounded animals require to be required to the Wildlife Animal Rehab Center since Lewisville has not yet officially annexed the Castle Hills advancement, Martucci stated.

The Texas video game warden is leading the examination, Martucci stated.

Residents have actually created a $1,000 benefit for details causing the recognition and arrest of the individual or individuals accountable.