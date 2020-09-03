Wiko unveils View5 and View5 Plus, promises you’ll only have to charge them twice a week

Wiko included 2 brand-new phones to its View series– the typical tagline for both is“one week, only two charges” That is to state that the 5,000 mAh batteries in both phones last over 3 days on a single charge.

The View 5 and View 5 Plus are mainly comparable, the primary distinctions in between the 2 are the chipset and memory setup (well, and the rate, obviously). Let’s start with the vanilla design.







Wiko View 5 in Midnight Blue, Peach Gold and Pine Green

The Wiko View 5 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, a 12nm chip with 8 Cortex- A53 cores performing at 1.8 GHz plus a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There are 3GB of RAM on board, 64GB storage and an empty slot waiting on a microSD card.

The Wiko View 5 Plus utilizes an older Helio P35, a 16nm chip. However, this one presses the 8 A53 cores up to 2.3 GHz. The GE8320 GPU is performing at a little greater clocks to boot. Also, the phone is geared up with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage (once again with a microSD slot). Both phones run Android 10.





Wiko View 5 Plus (readily available in Iceland Silver and Aurora Blue)

Now for the typical specifications. The 6.55″ IPS LCD has 720 x 1,600 px resolution (20:9) on the front has an 8 MP selfie cam tucked into the upper left corner. There is a battery level sign around the cam’s punch hole.

On the back …