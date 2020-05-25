Wikimedia is writing new policies to fight Wikipedia harassment

Wikipedia plans to crack down on harassment and different “toxic” conduct with a new code of conduct. The Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, which oversees Wikipedia amongst different tasks, voted on Friday to undertake a extra formal moderation course of. The basis will draft the small print of that course of by the tip of 2020, and till then, it’s tasked with imposing stopgap anti-harassment policies.

“Harassment, toxic behavior, and incivility in the Wikimedia movement are contrary to our shared values and detrimental to our vision and mission,” stated the board in an announcement. “The board does not believe we have made enough progress toward creating welcoming, inclusive, harassment-free spaces in which people can contribute productively and debate constructively.”

It will draft a “binding minimum” normal for conduct this yr

The trustee board gave the Wikimedia Foundation 4 particular directives. It’s supposed to draft a “binding minimum set of standards” for conduct on its platforms, formed by enter from the group. It wants to “ban, sanction, or otherwise limit the access” of people that break that code, in addition to create a evaluate course of that entails the group. And it should “significantly increase support for and collaboration with community functionaries” throughout moderation. Beyond these directives, the Wikimedia Foundation is additionally supposed to put extra sources into its Trust and Safety group, together with extra employees and higher coaching instruments.

The trustee board says its objective is “developing sustainable practices and tools that eliminate harassment, toxicity, and incivility, promote inclusivity, cultivate respectful discourse, reduce harms to participants, protect the projects from disinformation and bad actors, and promote trust in our projects.”

Wikipedia’s volunteer group may be highly dedicated but intensely combative, launching edit wars over controversial matters and harshly imposing editorial requirements in a means which will drive away new users. The Wikimedia Foundation listed harassment as one issue behind its relative lack of feminine and gender-nonconforming editors, who’ve complained of being singled out for abuse. At the identical time, the mission grew out of a freewheeling community-focused ethos — and plenty of customers object to the sort of top-down enforcement you’d discover on a business internet platform.

Wikipedia has struggled with toxicity for years

These issues got here to a head final yr, when the Wikimedia Foundation suspended a respected but abrasive editor who different customers accused of relentless harassment. The intervention bypassed Wikipedia’s regular group arbitration course of, and several other directors resigned during the backlash that followed.

The board of trustees doesn’t point out that controversy, saying solely that the vote “formalizes years’ of longstanding efforts by individual volunteers, Wikimedia affiliates, Foundation staff, and others to stop harassment and promote inclusivity on Wikimedia projects.” But on a discussion page, one editor cited the suspension to argue that the Wikimedia Foundation shouldn’t intervene with Wikipedia’s group moderation — whereas others stated a proper code of conduct would have decreased the widespread confusion and hostility round it.

Amid all this, Wikipedia has turn out to be one of many web’s most generally trusted platforms. YouTube, as an example, makes use of Wikipedia pages to rebut conspiracy movies. That’s raised the stakes and created an enormous incentive for disinformation artists to goal the positioning. Friday’s vote suggests the Wikimedia Foundation will take a extra energetic position in moderating the platform, even when we don’t know precisely how.