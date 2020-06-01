Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is suffering from ‘respiratory problems’ in Belmarsh prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has failed to look in court docket through videolink in the present day as he is suffering from ‘respiratory issues’ at Belmarsh Prison.

Assange, 48, has been indicted on 18 expenses by a US grand jury – 17 of which fall beneath the Espionage Act. The expenses relate to allegations he conspired with military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to show navy secrets and techniques between January and May 2010.

He was as a result of seem at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning, however was unable to attend as he was ‘unwell,’ his lawyer Edward Fitzgerald defined.

Julian Assange was too unwell to look through videolink for a court docket listening to in the present day. He was seen leaving Westminster Magistrates Court in January

The Australian has been on the most safety prison in South East London since April lat 12 months, after he was escorted out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the place he had lived for seven years claiming political asylum.

Assange has missed a number of hearings as a result of sick well being since his final look in January.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser had hoped to have the ability to verify the placement for the resumption of the extradition listening to on September 7 however she is ‘nonetheless ready for affirmation about which court docket that shall be’.

The choose advised Mr Fitzgerald he has till August 25 to submit Assange’s skeleton argument, whereas James Lewis, QC, for the US authorities, could have till September 1.

A psychiatric report is additionally being ready and shall be submitted by July 31, the court docket heard.

Julian Assange is being held on the most safety Belmarsh Prison in South East London, the place he is reportedly suffering from respiratory issues

Judge Baraitser stated: ‘There is an e-mail from HMP Belmarsh that implies Mr Assange has refused to attend court docket through video-link in the present day. Can I verify he is too unwell to attend?’

Mr Fitzgerald replied: ‘That is appropriate. He has had respiratory issues for a while and he is not more likely to attend in the present day.’

Judge Baraitser added: ‘The venue is nonetheless being thought-about, I had hoped to have the ability to offer you that data in the present day however I’m nonetheless ready for affirmation about which court docket that shall be.’

Assange was granted political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 to keep away from onward extradition to the US from Sweden for sexual offence allegations relationship again to 2010 which he has all the time denied.

In November Swedish authorities dropped the rape allegations however he was jailed for 50 weeks final April after breaching his bail situations when the asylum interval granted to him expired.

Assange will stay in custody with an extra administrative listening to set for June 29 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.