WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears in U.K. court to fight extradition to U.S.

LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court on Monday as he fought extradition to the U.S. where he faces up to 175 years in prison on espionage charges.

Assange, 49, sat in a glass box guarded by two men as he heard the case, answering “No” when asked whether he was prepared to consent to be extradited.

He faces 18 charges, including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. Prosecutors say the Australian national conspired with U.S. army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange, who is currently being held at a high security prison in east London, and his supporters say the leaked documents exposed U.S. military wrongdoing, and argue he was acting as a journalist.

Among the files published by WikiLeaks in 2010 was a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.

Several dozen Julian Assange supporters gathered outside the courtroom, with many holding “Don’t extradite Assange” banners. Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The hearing began at London’s Old Bailey in February but it was postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the case was postponed, the Justice Department issued a new indictment in June, which said that Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in…