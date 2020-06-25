WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accused in US indictment of conspiracy, seeking to recruit hackers

Beyond recruiting hackers at conferences, the indictment accuses Assange of conspiring with members of hacking groups referred to as LulzSec and Anonymous. He also caused a 17-year-old hacker who gave him information stolen from a bank and directed the teenager to steal additional material, including audio recordings of high-ranking government officials, prosecutors say.

Assange’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, said in a statement that “the government’s relentless pursuit of Julian Assange poses a grave threat to journalists everywhere and to the public’s right to know.”

“While today’s superseding indictment is yet another chapter in the U.S. Government’s effort to persuade the public that its pursuit of Julian Assange is based on something other than his publication of newsworthy truthful information,” that he added, “the indictment continues to charge him with violating the Espionage Act based on WikiLeaks publications exposing war crimes committed by the U.S. Government.”

Assange was arrested a year ago after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had sought refuge to avoid being sent to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault, and is at the guts of an extradition tussle over whether he ought to be sent to the United States.

DOJ WHISTLEBLOWER ADMITS TO SEEKING JOB WITH HOUSE DEMS ALL THROUGH TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

The Justice Department has charged him with conspiring with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in one of the largest compromises of classified information in U.S. history by working together to crack a password to a government computer.

Prosecutors say the WikiLeaks founder damaged national security by publishing hundreds of thousands of classified documents, including diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, that harmed the U.S. and its particular allies and aided its adversaries.

Assange maintains he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection. His lawyers have argued the U.S. charges of espionage and computer misuse were politically motivated and an abuse of power.

Assange generated substantial attention throughout the 2016 presidential election, and in investigations that followed, after WikiLeaks published stolen Democratic emails that U.S. authorities say were hacked by Russian military intelligence officials. An investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller unmasked how Trump campaign associates eagerly anticipated the email disclosures. One Trump ally, Roger Stone, was found guilty last year of lying about his efforts to gain inside details about the emails. Assange, however, was never charged in Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The allegations in the newest indictment focus on conferences, in locations such as the Netherlands and Malaysia in 2009, where prosecutors say he and a WikiLeaks associate sought to recruit hackers who could locate classified information, including material on a “Most Wanted Leaks” list posted on WikiLeaks’ web site.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the new indictment, he told would-be recruits that unless they were a part of the U.S. military, they faced no legal liability for stealing classified information and giving it to WikiLeaks “because `TOP SECRET’ meant nothing as a matter of law.”

At one conference in Malaysia, called the “Hack in the Box Security Conference,” Assange told the audience, “I was a famous teenage hacker in Australia, and I’ve been reading generals’ emails since I was 17.”