Wigan Supporters Club light up DW Stadium in show of support | Football News

Wigan Athletic’s Supporters Club lit up the membership’s DW Stadium as half of their #LetsHangOn enchantment, following information the membership had entered administration

The stadium was illuminated in the membership’s blue and white colors in a bid to boost wider consciousness following the information that the Latics had been positioned into administration final week.

With the membership now braced for a possible factors deduction, supporters have been eager to do their bit to maintain spirits up as half of their marketing campaign, #LetsHangOn.

Those efforts, together with fundraising initiatives, have been one thing not misplaced on boss Paul Cook who praised Wigan’s supporters after their 3-Zero defeat to Brentford.

1:14 Paul Cook says his gamers is not going to be mendacity down as he thanked followers for his or her support in an interview posted on Wigan’s Twitter account Paul Cook says his gamers is not going to be mendacity down as he thanked followers for his or her support in an interview posted on Wigan’s Twitter account

It comes because the directors introduced in to take management of Wigan have instructed attorneys to start an investigation into the occasions surrounding the collapse of the Championship membership.

Supporters are already urging the EFL to contemplate suspending any penalties imposed on the membership till the investigation surrounding the takeover and administration has been accomplished.

A quantity of considerations have been raised about how the membership has discovered itself in such a financially perilous state, only a month after being taken over by the consortium ‘Next Leader Fund’.

Figures from throughout soccer have additionally joined collectively to precise disappointment at Wigan’s present state of affairs, together with former gamers Emile Heskey and Michael Brown.

There is concern although that different golf equipment may undergo financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, with persevering with query marks over when supporters may very well be allowed again into stadiums hampering these decrease down the pyramid.

Wigan although proceed to gear up for a vital run of matches that includes groups in and round them, together with Barnsley, Hull and Charlton in the approaching weeks.

The membership at the moment sit in 16th in the Championship, pending a possible 12-point deduction for coming into administration.