Wigan relegation to League One confirmed after losing appeal against 12-point deduction | Football News





Wigan ended up 2 points behind Barnsley after the Latics’ 12- point deduction

Wigan’s relegation to Sky Bet League One has actually been confirmed after the club lost its appeal to a 12- point deduction.

Wigan were handed the deduction for getting in administration at the start of July, and were relegated by on-field outcomes suggesting the sanction used to the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season.

Barnsley, who ended up 2 points ahead of the Latics in the last standings, would have been relegated to League One if Wigan had actually prospered in their appeal.

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby are still waiting to discover whether they will be subtracted points for presumably breaching the EFL’s earnings and sustainability guidelines – a judgment which might relegate them to League One.

More to follow …