Wigan boss Paul Cook sends defiant message after club’s shock slide into administration | Football News

Paul Cook says his players will not be prone as that he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan’s Twitter account

Paul Cook insists Wigan will not decrease without a fight after a catastrophic week in which the club slid into administration.

Facing a 12-point deduction, Wigan will be put on the brink of relegation in developments which have shocked the club, the league and MPs – despite the expected financial aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrators have ordered solicitors to investigate how a club has been put into insolvency just the month after being taken over by Hong Kong-based ‘Next Leader Fund LP’, as fans grouped together to raise over £100,000 to help keep the club afloat.

Paul Cook has issued a defiant message following Wigan going into administration

And after a 3-0 beat at Griffin Park, the beleaguered Cook said: “From all the employees and gamers, we give thanks to them a lot for exactly what they’re carrying out. We notice all the communications of assistance; the good desires that they’re sensation.

“Today was a difficult day for all of us; travelling lower with almost everything that’s long gone on. We’re aware of all of the positive power at Wigan.

“The only point I can ensure the followers is that we all won’t be prone and just falling away.

“We’ve obtained a massive online game against QPR at the DW Stadium upon Wednesday. We guarantee the particular supporters – I provide them with my term – we are going to lift these types of players the most effective way we can.

“And we will battle until a person says the mathematically difficult to stay in the particular league. At the moment there exists a realistic opportunity that we may.

“So the understanding from the employees and the participants in abundance for the supporters. We know might always be there with regard to Wigan Athletic. We be thankful so much.

“My message from the employees and the participants is that there were a bad day time today. It was a toned performance. Credit to Brentford. They’re an excellent side. It was usually going to be hard.

“But we’ll pick ourselves up for the last five games and we’ll do our best to make the supporters proud of us – that’s for sure.”