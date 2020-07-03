Wigan Athletic’s administration will be investigated by lawyers | Football News





Wigan fans protested away from EFL offices in Preston

The administrators earned to manage Wigan have instructed their lawyers to start an investigation to the events surrounding the collapse of the Championship Club

Wigan entered administration on Wednesday, the initial professional club to do so in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and are set to be handed a 12-point penalty by the English Football League (EFL).

A number of concerns have been aired about how the club has found it self in the career it is in, just a month after being taken over by the consortium ‘Next Leader Fund’.

Initially the administrators decided to focus purely on making certain the club is able to finish this season as well as try to find a buyer, nonetheless they have now decided that an investigation into the situation surrounding the administration must be brought forward.

Former Leeds chairman Gerald Krasner is part of the team tasked with saving the Latics and finding a new buyer.

MP Lisa Nandy called for a ‘full inquiry’ following the club’s administration

He told Sky Sports News: “We have today instructed our lawyers to begin a full and detailed investigation into the matter, Included in the investigation will be a number of matters that parties have brought to our attention.”

Earlier on Friday, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy “called for a full inquiry into the circumstances”.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary also called for the government to intervene and supply help and so the club can finish the growing season.

Martinez: EFL should investigate Wigan administration

Wigan’s FA Cup-winning manager Roberto Martinez believes the EFL should investigate and study on the club’s administration to avoid other Football League sides from enduring the same fate.

Martinez, currently the Belgium head coach, spoke of his “shock” at the recent developments of his former club.

1:42 Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan fell in to administration Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan fell into administration

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Martinez said: “When you visit a club starting administration you obtain a little bit of a shock. Straight away you obtain that sad feeling of a football institution, this means so much to the city and its fans, that switches into administration.

“In Wigan Athletic’s case it was a level bigger shock. You need certainly to look straight back at the change of ownership in November 2018, you’re referring to 19 months.

“This is a wonderful family club that had no debt whatsoever, had fantastic assets with the two training grounds and a stadium, and all of a sudden is in a situation to go into administration. So I was totally shocked.”

He added: “It has been an inspirational club for many families around the north-west, but other clubs aswell, that things can be achieved in the event that you plan and work well, you could play in the Premier League, reach Europe, and engrave your name in the most famous cup competition in the world.

“That’s the story of Wigan Athletic. The fans don’t deserve this.”

Martinez, who played for the club from 1995-2001 before managing them 2009-2013, then needed an investigation to avoid other football clubs from following Wigan into administration.