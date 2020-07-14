Wigan 8 – 0 Hull City

Story of a demolition at the DW Stadium

Kai Naismith head Wigan into first-minute lead

Kiefer Moore doubles lead (27) before Kieran Dowell adds third (32)

Rapid scoring continues with Jamal Lowe (37) and Moore header increasing lead (40)

Dowell run and finish (42) and Joe Williams ‘ second goal in 106 games (45) complete first-half glut

Dowell completes hat-trick with eighth of night in quiet second half

Embattled Wigan became the first second-tier side to score eight goals in a game in more than 30 years as they moved a step closer to survival by worsening Hull City’s relegation worries with an 8-0 thrashing at the DW Stadium.

Wigan, who now have seven points from three games despite going into administration earlier this month, piled the misery on a Hull side with a fourth straight defeat for the Tigers, who remain a point inside the relegation zone with two games remaining.

They led inside a minute thanks to Naismith’s close-range header, but it was not until the 27th minute that the floodgates opened when Moore stabbed home from close-range, before Dowell added a third with a smart finish from the edge of the box five minutes later.

Image:

Kieran Dowell netted a hat-trick in Wigan’s massive win



Lowe’s scrappy goal made it four after 37 minutes, before Moore’s diving header added a fifth. But Wigan were still not done before the break, and continued taking advantage of Hull’s horror-show defending as Dowell grabbed his second and Joe Williams’ long-range effort made it seven at half-time.

The second period was a quieter affair with Dowell taking home the match-ball after completing his hat-trick 20 minutes into the second half, which saw Hull concede eight goals in a league game for the first time since 1911.