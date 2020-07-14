Wigan 8 – 0 Hull City

Story of a demolition at the DW Stadium

  • Kai Naismith head Wigan into first-minute lead

  • Kiefer Moore doubles lead (27) before Kieran Dowell adds third (32)

  • Rapid scoring continues with Jamal Lowe (37) and Moore header increasing lead (40)

  • Dowell run and finish (42) and Joe Williams‘ second goal in 106 games (45) complete first-half glut

  • Dowell completes hat-trick with eighth of night in quiet second half

Embattled Wigan became the first second-tier side to score eight goals in a game in more than 30 years as they moved a step closer to survival by worsening Hull City’s relegation worries with an 8-0 thrashing at the DW Stadium.

Wigan, who now have seven points from three games despite going into administration earlier this month, piled the misery on a Hull side with a fourth straight defeat for the Tigers, who remain a point inside the relegation zone with two games remaining.

They led inside a minute thanks to Naismith’s close-range header, but it was not until the 27th minute that the floodgates opened when Moore stabbed home from close-range, before Dowell added a third with a smart finish from the edge of the box five minutes later.

Image:
Kieran Dowell netted a hat-trick in Wigan’s massive win

Lowe’s scrappy goal made it four after 37 minutes, before Moore’s diving header added a fifth. But Wigan were still not done before the break, and continued taking advantage of Hull’s horror-show defending as Dowell grabbed his second and Joe Williams’ long-range effort made it seven at half-time.

The second period was a quieter affair with Dowell taking home the match-ball after completing his hat-trick 20 minutes into the second half, which saw Hull concede eight goals in a league game for the first time since 1911.



