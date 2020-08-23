WiFI Wireless Video Doorbell, Full HD 720P Home Security System Doorbell with PIR Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk, Night Vision, 166° Wide Angle, Fits for iOS Android



Price: $42.00

(as of Aug 23,2020 11:34:46 UTC – Details)



About Our Team

2.4G WIFI CONNECTION – Smart doorbell, 2.4g WiFi connection, including 18650 batteries & 32G memory card, support Android, IOS devices connection.

REAL TIME VIDEO – 720P full HD camera with night vision, which allows you see and talk with the visitors anytime or anywhere on your phone, easy to use.

MORE FUNCTIONS – With PIR motion detection, video storage, real-time alerts, 166 degree wide angle lens, remote wake-up, video playback, add home security.

EASY TO INSTALL – No additional drivers required, you just need to download the APP, then connect it to your doorbell, you can finish the installation in few minutes.

NO RISK PURCHASE – We offer 100% RISK FREE and MONEY BACK guarantee, feel free to contact us if there is any issue with the video doorbell.