WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with Chime, Two-Way Audio, IP65 Waterproof PIR Motion Detection, Wide Angle, Wireless Door Security Battery Camera, Night Vision, Cloud Storage(optional), 32GB Pre-installed



Price: $68.84

We designed this motion-activated doorbell camera for anyone that wants to maintain their safety. With two-way audio and 1080p HD video, this video security camera offers real-time audio and video allowing you to speak and view anyone at your door while staying safe even when you’re not at home. Simply connect it to a 2.4GHz network (5GHz network not supported) to access the live feed from the mobile app.

Thanks to the smart sharing option other members of your family and even friends can access the feed. The PIR motion detection automatically sends you a notification when it detects human movement or when someone presses the doorbells making it the ideal choice for any smart home. It’s battery powered and efficient allowing it to operate up to 6 months on the same batteries so you don’t have to worry about changing them anytime soon.

It’s easy to install, compact and comes with everything you need to get it up and running in a matter of minutes without relying on any tools or professional help. Make the smart choice to maintain the safety of your home with our 1080p video doorbell camera.

KEEP YOUR SECURITY UP: Our video doorbell security camera helps you maintain safety by viewing whoever is at your door without opening it. The WiFi doorbell allows you to talk and see in real-time, no worrying about opening door for suspicions. Live video recording can be activated right after a detected human motion, and be recorded locally in the SD Card or to the cloud (Optional). Quick alerts will be sent to your phone as well. Never miss visitors or suspicious even when you are on the go.

TWO-WAY AUDIO & VOICE MESSAGE: ZUMIMALL video doorbell can provide you real-time clear two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker. Select a pre-recorded 30 seconds voice message for quick replies when you’re not available to talk or in a hurry.

1080P FHD CAMERA WITH NIGHT VISION: Whether it’s day or night, you can count on this wireless video doorbell camera to provide a clear view thanks to the 1080p FHD camera which coupled with the night vision and 166 ° Wide Angle view make it ideal for use throughout the day and night so you don’t miss a thing.

WEATHERPROOF & Dual Storage Options: To make sure your protection stays up around the clock we use an IP65 Waterproof design. It’s safe to use in all weather conditions, which makes it ideal for use all through the year. It offers both Cloud Storage and local Micro SD card storage (32GB Micro-SD Pre-installed). Your friends and family can also receive live feeds through the mobile app after anthorization.