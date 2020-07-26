WiFi Video Doorbell Camera, Wireless Security Doorbell, 32GB Pre-Installed, Motion Detection, 1080P Wide Angle, Night Vision, Waterproof, 2-Way Audio, Cloud Storage (Optional), with Indoor Chime



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 01:21:48 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Technical Specifications

Battery: 6400mAh

Input: DC 5V1A

Detecting Distance: 13ft-32ft

APP: CloudEdge

Device Support:IOS/Android

2.4 GHz Wifi

Storage: 2-128GB TF card or Cloud

Package Contents

1* Video Doorbell Camera

2* 18650 Battery

1* Mini USB Cable

1* 32 GB TF Card

1* Indoor Chime

2* Pack of Screws and Reset Needle

1* User Guide

2* Double-side adhesive

1. Please scan the QR code from your USER GUIDE to download APP CloudEdge and install.You could add your battery cameras, doorbell camera on the same APP.

2. TF card is pre-installed in the package,and you have a 7-day free trail for the cloud storage.

3. Works with 2.4GHz wifi only.

Key Features



Smart Motion Detection

UOKIER doorbell camera has a sensor which will be actived when catches the human-shaped movement, then you will receive an message via the APP. The upgraded sensor will help reduce the false alert message by the new program of human-shape analysis.

Clear Two-way Audio

The 2-way audio function allows you to talk to your visitors and your family. Also you could set a 30s voice message before you are going to a vacation.

IP65 Waterproof

As a doorbell camera for outdoor using, it has IP65 waterproof and completely cover protection. No matter how whether changes, it is your ideal chioce for outdoor security.

Sub-account Management

When the doorbell camera records videos, and your mobile is not by your side. It’s smart to add your family member’s account to the group sharing, so they can watch the video.

USB Charging

There are 2*18650 built-in batterys in the video doorbell, which allowes it last for at least 2 months, we also provide an additional USB cable to charge your video doorbell camera.

32GB TF Card

We have pre-installed a 32GB TF card in the doorbell camera, and it will overwrite automatically when it is fully stored. You can download the important videos before overwriting.

Additional Features



Additional Indoor Chime

The wireless chime is easy to be set in any room. It will remind you of the visitors when your phone is not by your side, no matter which room you are in, the chime will let you know if there is anyone press the video doorbell.

Special Name Card

By a lot of surveys with what is the most common required accessories, we desined this name card slot. You could customize a name card put in the slot to show your family name to others, or simply tell your visitors you are on a vacation.

Orienting Base

You can buy an additional orienting base which allows you put your doorbell camera in any angled position, no matter if your doorbell is really hard to be install to face your favorite position, this orienting base will help it do the job.

Real-time Display: Once the video doorbell camera catch a visitor, it will start recording and store a 1080P HD video and send you a message via the APP. The wireless security camera assembled a 166° wide viewing angle, and the night vision function ensure it is also able to have clear image even in a dark night.

Smart Motion Detection: UOKIER video doorbell camera adopts an upgraded motion sensor, which would be activited only by a human-shape’s movement, that will reduce false alarm. Also, the detect distance is in about 10 meters, which is just perfect for not missing any alert and not too easy to be activated.

Battery and video storage: The built-in rechargeable battery of UOKIER video doorbell camera would last for 2-4 months after fully charged, the controller APP will remind you when the battery is low. For video storage, we offer a preinstalled 32 GB TF card, it also support cloud storage with a 7 days free trail.

Response on Time: Including 2-way audio function which allows you to talk to your visitor. The wireless doorbell camera also has a free chime to be set in any room in your house, in case that the phone is not by your side. Furthermore, you could also set a 30s voice message before you are going to a vacation.

Weatherproof and Installation: As a doorbell camera for outdoor using, it has certified IP65 waterproof and completely cover protection. No matter how whether changes, it is your ideal chioce for outdoor security. There are some screws and adhesive glue in the package, you can install the video doorbell in a minute.