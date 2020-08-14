WiFi Signal Booster Netvip Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless Internet Repeater Superboost Wifi Amplifier, Extends 2.4GHz WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices, 360 Degree Full Coverage Network, Easy to Setup



NETVIP repeater extends your wifi coverage to bid farewell to the signal dead zones. Start your fluent online surfing!



Why do people prefer NETVIP WiFi Repeater?



Wide Coverage & Powerful Signal

Reliable Wi-Fi speed

Simple Setup & Well Design

Universal Compatibility

Network Transmission Fluency

Value for Money

Repeater Mode

Function: Expand the coverage of your existing WiFi signal, eliminate the Wi-Fi Dead Zone, no need to connect the network cable.

>> When there have a Wifi network in your home, but you can’t use wifi in some areas, Select Repeater Mode.

AP Mode

Function: Convert a wired network to wireless network, create a new wireless hotspot.

>> When you want to connect an Ethernet cable between the repeater and router, Select AP Mode. Let your more devices to access the network via WiFi.

WPS Button

Press WPS Button on your main router for 3s, and press the WPS Button on this mini wifi extender for 3s, wait for their connection.

No other settings, no need to enter password, making the connection more convenient, fast and safe.

Boost Your Wi-Fi Signal to Whole House



This WiFi Range Extender is 360 degree full coverage. It can extend the signal to areas that your existing wifi can’t cover.

Ensure stable and reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, provide you with a safe and comfortable network environment.

Notes:

If you set it as a Repeater, please note its password must be exactly SAME as your home WiFi password.

Reset: When you forget the password or want to reconfigure it, press the Reset button for more than 10s until you see the green WPS light blinks steadily once again.

Features:

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Supported Voltage: 110V-240V

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA and WEP(128/64)

Package Includes: WiFi Repeater * 1, RJ-45 Network Cable* 1, User Manual with 5 languages * 1

Wireless Internet Booster Eliminates Wifi Dead Spots, Let You Watch HD Videos, Chats, Transfer Files Without Delay!



