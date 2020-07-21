WiFi Repeater-WiFi Range Extender, Dual Band High Speed up to 1200Mbps, 360° Wide Coverage Eliminate WiFi Dead Zones, Support WPS One Button Setup with 2 External Antennas(2020 Upgraded Version)



Price: $48.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 23:10:19 UTC – Details)

Product Description

360° Full Coverage, Up to 1292 sq.Ft



1200Mbps WiFi Repeater



Say Goodbye to WiFi Dead Zones!

The WiFi Repeater has dual external antennas which enable signal to be covered as wide as 360° by up to 1292 sq.Ft. The range of existing WiFi signal would be flawlessly and easily boosted to any unreachable spots at home.

High Speed and Stable Performance

Operating on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency band, the combined rate of Rock Space Dual Band WiFi Extender is up to 1167Mbps, provides high speed and stable WiFi signal all over you house.

Other Features

Universal Compatibility & Support Wired Connection

Smart Signal Indicator Light Helps to Find Ideal Extending Location

Support WPS Easy Setup by Only One Press

Support wired connection

This WiFi extenderhas an Ethernet port on the bottom that can be used as an AP port. Hardwired to the router, it can act as a wireless access point.

Smart signal indicator with varied colors

The signal indicator will help you quickly figure out the connection status. Blue means the wifi extender can receive strong signal from your router in this place.

Support WPS Easy Setup

By pressing the WPS button both on the wifi booster and router, you can get the extender started in working mode within 8 seconds!

【360° Full Coverage for Home or Office Use】With rock space wifi extender, there’s no more signal dead zones at home or office. Dual external antennas enable signals to be covered as wide as 360° by up to 1292 sq.Ft. The range of existing WiFi signal would be flawlessly and easily boosted to any unreachable spots at home.

【High Speed and Stable Performance】Operating on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency band, the combined rate of Rock Space Dual Band WiFi Extender is up to 1167Mbps, provides high speed and stable WiFi signal all over you house. Brings you a better streaming and online gaming experience.

【Universal Compatibility & Support Wired Connection】Being universally compatible, this wifi range extender works with all 802.11n/g/b/ac standard routers or gateway in market. It also has an Ethernet port on the bottom that can be used as an AP port. Hardwired to the router, this WiFi extender can act as a wireless access point.

【Find Ideal Extending Location with Just One Glimpse 】The smart signal indicator with varied colors helps you quickly figure out the connection status. When the signal light turns blue, it means the wifi extender can receive strong signal from your router in this place.

【Easy Setup by Only One Press】By pressing the WPS button both on the wifi booster and router, you can get the extender started in working mode within 8 seconds! Or you can also set up via web-based management page on a smart phone or PC.