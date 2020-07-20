

Price: $28.99 - $19.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 23:20:58 UTC – Details)



🎁WiFi Repeater, wifi Range Extender, 2.4G Network with Integrated Antennas LAN Port, 300Mbps Wireless Router Signal Booster Amplifier Supports Repeater/Access Point /Easy Set-Up

Multiple Functions Repeater:

Plug and Play: Easy to install and use. Designed with mobility and portability, little gadget with great value, ideal for home, company and travel in use.

Our Wifi repeater boosts your existing Wi-Fi coverage, extend wireless network to hard-to-reach areas. Clear WiFi dead zones simply! Farewell signal weak or broken, improve network strength, you just need a signal amplifier!

Specifications:

Transmission Speed :300Mbps ;Maximum Wifi security with WPA2, WPA and WEP (128/64)

Frequency Range: 2.4-2.4835 Ghz

Transmission Range: Up to 20M (Depends On The Environment) ; Standard: IEEE 802.11n/b/g

Operating : 0 ℃~40 ℃ ; Voltage: 110V-240V ; Antenna: Build in 2 Antennas ;

Working Mode: Repeater / AP ; Support Operating System: Windows /Mac Os

What’s in the package:

1 *WiFi Range Extender

1* User Manual

1* Internet Cable

⚡High Wireless Compatibility: Our new WiFi Extender the Best solution to date extending Wi-Fi to devices like iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Tablet, Laptop,Echo/Alexa devices, Smart TV’s, PCs, Samsung devices, PlayStation, TV BOX，Smart Plugs and SO MUCH MORE.

🎁UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY – WiFi Booster are compatible with any router or access point, making it easy to expand and strengthen your network in 2.4G, speed up to 300Mbps，Boost your existing network range. This Wifi repeater is small and discreet, easily blending into your home decor.

🎄Easy to Install and Set: WPS Button Repeater Mode &AP Mode. Repeater Mode is for extending WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network. AP Mode is for covering a wired network to a wireless network. Enable multiple devices to share it.

⚡NO MORE DEAD ZONES – Eliminate dead spots in rooms with weak Wi-Fi coverage with our Wifi range extender. Network extender delivers blazing-fast Wi-Fi across your home for 4K streaming and gaming in any room. Easy to install and move, the range extender enables you to expand your Wi-Fi and connect any wired device, such as your Xbox, PlayStation, PC or Mac, to powerful Wi-Fi with the available Gigabit Ethernet port for boosted speed and performance.

🎁Satisfaction Guarantee: Our professional team constantly strives to make you happier. We provide customers with 24/7 technical support. We are confident in the quality of our products and provide you with comprehensive customer support. Enjoy the quality of our new WIFI extender! If you have any questions about the purchase, please feel free to contact us directly, we will serve you wholeheartedly!