WiFi Range Extender,Signal Booster Repeater 1200Mbps,Dual Band 2.4G & 5G Signal Expander,Signal Amplifier 360°Full Coverage, Extend WiFi Signal for Smart Home Alexa Devices|Easy Setup| (White)



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 19:13:16 UTC – Details)



Agedate Wifi Range Extender don’t just help extend your wireless network to ensure your whole space is covered.

The wireless signal booster also make sure that you’ve got reliable coverage throughout, minimizing slow or dropped connections, wherever you are in your home or office.

★Agedate 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender Features:

★Say Goodbye to Loading and Offlines

Wifi range Extender offers up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz, up to 1200Mbps.

Maximizing reducing lag time or buffering when you’re streaming HD movies, chatting or playing games.

★360 Degree Signal Coverage

Equipped with four high gain antennas, this Wi-Fi Range Extender extends Wi-Fi coverage 360 degree by up to 1292 sq.Ft.

★Get Rid of Testing Instantly and Set Up easily:

The smart signal indicator lights helps you find the best location for Wi-Fi coverage!

WiFi Range Extender could be easily setup and will automatically connect to the host router by pressing the WPS button.

You can also set up via log in the website on any smartphone, tablet or laptop devices according to instructions.

★ High Speed Stable Signal

Speed of the wifi extender is up to 1200Mbps and supports 2.4G&5GHz dual-band wifi connection, providing more reliable and stable wireless performance.

★Multiple Functions

WiFi Range Extender (Repeater)- Extend WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network

Wireless Access Point – Covert a wired network to a wireless network

★Note:

A Wifi extender doesn’t speed up the original Wifi, it extends the signal range.

The ideal location to place the Extender is half-way between your wireless router and your computer, but the extender MUST be within the wireless range of the wireless router.

Please avoid putting the extender near bluetooth devices and large electrical appliances such as microwave oven or refrigerator.

【Dual Band 2.4G/5G & 1200Mbps Stable Signal】Agedate WiFi extender comes with dual band technology, provide up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz, up to 867Mbps for 5Ghz, which minimizes data loss.Dual Band WIFI Range Extender works with any standard Wi-Fi router and runs on dual bands at a combined speed up to 1200Mbps.

【4 External Antennas & 360°Signal Coverage】The WiFi range extender comes with 4 external Antennas to achieve the best performance,boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage.360 degree high-speed connection for happy Surfing HD video and online game. Everyone can enjoy HD video, transfer large digital files and move data along at blazing fast speeds.

【Easy to Setup & Safe Network Access】Adopt latest wireless security encryption,can maximize the network security, ensure your network safety, prevent unauthorized access and protect your important data.WiFi signal extender can easily extend the wireless coverage by pressing the WPS button.Or setup via browser website based configuration in almost any device, including iOS and Android mobile platforms.

【Repeater / AP Mode / 2 Ethernet Ports】Repeater Mode is for extending WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network. AP Mode is for covering a wired network to a wireless network. The two Ethernet ports and 4 External Antennas to achieve the best performance, being able to connect to any wired Ethernet device such as smart TV, desktop and so on while boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage.

【Wide Range Compatibility】This wireless network extender can be used with any 802.11b/g/n/a/ac wireless Internet router, enabling you to easily extend the range of your home Wi-Fi network and keep all your mobile devices connected without having to purchase more equipment. And this Wi-Fi repeater is small and well-designed, being able to be easily blended into your home decor.Ideal for high-definition streaming and gaming experiences.