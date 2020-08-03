WiFi Range Extender,Aigital WiFi Repeater AC750 Dual Band WiFi Extender Mini Router Wireless Network Superboost Signal Booster with WPS Function with High Gain Dual Antenna



750Mbps Aigital WiFi Extender can expand your existing 5.8G and 2.4G WiFi signal, eliminate the Wi-Fi dead zones, let you no longer worry about the weak wifi signal.

Why do you choose this WiFi Extender?

This wifi extender is used to boost the coverage of your existing wifi signal, eliminating the wifi dead spots.

The data transmission rate up to 433Mbps on 5.8G and 300Mbps on 2.4G, farewell to low speed internet, no longer delays for accessing the network.

Supports one-touch wireless security encryption with its WiFi protected setup button, let you get access into internet safely.

Compatible with any router or access point that comply with the agreement of 802.11n/b/g, supports 2.4GHz network.

Professional after-sales service,let you rest assured to buy, all the problems we solve.

Easy to Set Up:



Follow below steps, you can get it work within 5 mins

1.On your phone/laptop connect to wifi signal(WiFi-Repeater_2.4G or WiFi-Repeater_5.8G).

2.Enter the ip address :192.168.100.99 on your browser address bar.

3.Login:Username and Password are both”admin”

4.Click”Repeater”.

5.Select your home wifi signal,type its password.Set a new SSID or keep its default name.

6.Wait and done. Re-connect to new wifi and surf the internet.

Dual High Gain Antennas

2*3 DBi Omnidirectional external antennas for stable Wi-Fi network with speeds of up to 300Mbps, boost the reception and sensitivity of the device.The strong signal can accross the wall and boost WiFi throughout whole home.

Ethernet Connectivity

Simply plug the Ethernet cable into its Ethernet port to easily turn your wired internet connection into a wireless access point, letting you connect wired devices like Smart home and smart TVs to your WiFi.

WPS Function

Simply press this repeater and your router’s WPS button at the same time to complete the installation. Fast and safer.

