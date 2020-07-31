WiFi Range Extender



【DUAL BAND AC1200 HIGH SPEED】- Anthter WiFi extender With dual band technology, It offers up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz. Totally 1167Mbps is available for your use, maximizing reduces the loss of data transmission. Everyone can enjoy HD video, transfer large digital files and move data along at blazing fast speeds; Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, Android devices, PlayStation, Fire stick, PS, Xbox and et. Works with any Router.

【Elimminate WiFi Dead Zones】- Anthter WiFi Extender has high-powered amplifiers & 2 high-gain adjustable antennas for maximum WiFi coverage and penetration, boost receiving sensitivity and sending ability, expand any Wi-Fi to at Least 1000sq.ft.

【Quick & Easy set up】- Only takes 10 seconds! Set up via browser website based configuration in almost any device, including iOS and Android mobile platforms. With cooling holes on each side of the product, precision-designed for maximum heat dissipation, it enhances stability during working process and extends lifetime.

【Easily find the best extending location】 – The smart Signal Indicator helps you to find the best location for Wi-Fi coverage. Anthter Wi-Fi range extender can help you get rid of testing instantly and set up quickly. After extending successfully, you can relocate a perfect spot which can maintain a best extending Effect.

【COMPATIBLE WITH 99% ROUTER】 – Anthter WiFi repeater has been tested can compatible with 99% router on the market, and works with any standard router or gateway. Support extending to any devices like ios, android devices, samsung devices, echo/alexa devices, PCs, playstation, smart plugs and so much more. Ideal for HD streaming & gaming experience.