WiFi Range Extender Wireless Repeater NETVIP Wi-Fi Internet Signal Booster for Home Superboost Wifi Blast 2.4GHz WLAN Amplifier wifi Dongle with High Gain External Dual Antennas, Works with Any Router

Product Description

Bandwidth

1200Mbps

300Mbps

300Mbps

300Mbps

Support 5G

Yes

no

no

no

Support 2.4G

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

WiFi Range & Performance

Best

Better

Better

Better

Working Modes

Repeater Mode; AP Mode; Router Mode

Repeater Mode; AP Mode

Repeater Mode; AP Mode

Repeater Mode; AP Mode

Wireless Standards

IEEE 802.11ac/a/b/g/n

IEEE 802.11b/g/n

IEEE 802.11b/g/n

IEEE 802.11b/g/n

Antenna

External Dual Antenna

External Dual Antenna

Internal Antenna

Internal Antenna

Universal Router Compatibility

✓

✓

✓

✓

NETVIP WiFi Range Extender Expands Your 2.4GHz Wireless Network to the Dead Zone of Wi-Fi Signal !



Features:



Frequency Band: 2.4GHz

Voltage: 110V-240V

Antenna: External Dual Antennas

Wired Connection: 1 LAN Port

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA and WEP(128/64)

Package includes: WiFi Repeater * 1, RJ45 cable * 1, User Manual * 1

STABLE & STRONG WIFI SIGNAL

Powerful penetration ability, easily expand your 2.4GHz wireless network.

Data transfer rate can reach 300Mbps, provide you with a stable and efficient wifi network.

2 HIGH GAIN ANTENNAS

2 External Antennas to transmit more stable signal.

180 degree adjustable Antenna to receive better signal.

MEDIA BRIDGE

In Repeater Mode, Ethernet port allows this Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect devices that Without their own wireless functions the like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and Internet TVs.

REPEATER MODE

Expand the coverage of your home WiFi signal, no longer worry about poor Wifi signal.

After the setting is successful, only need to put it in places where you can receive the home wifi signal 2-3 bars.

AP MODE

Turn the wired network into a wireless hotspot and get rid of the limitations of wired.

Need to connect an Internet cable to this wifi extender, and you can use it after setting successfully.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with any standard routers, access points and service provider gateways.

Works with many smart wireless devices in your home.

This WiFi Repeater Is Suitable For Many Occasions, Such as Bedroom, Garage, Garden, etc.



💖【Superboost WiFi Extender】: Expand the coverage of WiFi signal, eliminate the Wi-Fi dead zones, and let you get stable and strong Wifi signal throughout the house.

💖【Easy to Set Up】: The configuration is simple and clear in the user manual, and you can easily complete the setup in a few minutes.

💖【Up to 300Mbps】: Support 2.4GHz wifi network, its data transmission rate is up to 300Mbps. Ideal for listening to music, chatting, watching videos, and more.

💖【High Compatibility】: Supports with any IEEE802.11b/g/n standards of Wi-Fi routers and wireless access points. Works with many your smart electronic devices.

💖【Portable WiFi Repeater】: Small size and wall plug design for easily move. Suitable for home, office, travel in use. ✉ Service Email: [email protected]