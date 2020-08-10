WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Signal Booster Wireless Wi-Fi Signal Repeater/Access Point/Router, with Ethernet Port and WPS Button, Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices Title



♛ Set up video link: https://youtu.be/YFUVc4EJSNM

♛ Features:

1. The WiFi repeater with 360 degree WiFi signal covering can improve the reach of your existing Wi-Fi coverage.

Boost wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas for your home and office.

2. Data transfer speeds up to 300Mbps, reducing lag time or buffering

When you’re streaming HD movies to a laptop or connecting to the Internet.

3. The fast ethernet port can connect any wired device such as

a smart TV, multimedia player, game console or PC to your WiFi network.

4. WPS Function: Press the WPS button on your main router and the extender for 1-2s.

Wait for about 30s and the extender will set up successfully.

♛ 3 Working Modes: WiFi Repeater/WiFi Router/Wireless Access Point

WiFi Range Extender (Repeater)- Extend WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network

Wireless Router- Create an instant private wireless N network and enable multiple devices to share it

Wireless Access Point- Covert a wired network to a wireless network

♛ Specifications:

Working Frequency: 2.4GHz

Antenna: 2*4dBi External antennas

Transmission Rate: 2.4Ghz up to 300Mbps

Wireless Standard: Supports 802.11/b/g/n

Encryption: WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK; WPA/WPA2

♛ NOTE: For best results, you should

1. Place extender in an open unobstructed area.

2. Keep extender away from large appliances to avoid interference.

3. Move it to the best location where must be within the range of your WiFi router network.

♛ REMINDER: Any questions should we assist, please contact our customer service anytime: [email protected]

♛ Package List:

1x WiFi Repeater

1x Web Cable

2 x US & EU Standard Plug

1x User Manual

