WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Signal Booster, Wireless Repeater | Up to 300Mbps | Internet Range Booster，Access Point | Easy Set-Up | 2.4G Network with LAN Port (Repeater and AP Mode



Price: $18.99 - $15.99

Wifi signal amplifier, fast speed, high efficiency, ABS PC material used in the shell, resistant to falling, mini portable belt, easy to operate!

Two working modes：

Relay mode: Wireless to wireless: After receiving the wireless signal from the original wireless router,

the repeater retransmits the new wireless signal to achieve the effect of enlarging and extending the coverage.

Compatible with all wireless routers(need to know the username and password of the wireless signal), the setup is very simple.

The product comes with instructions. Mobile phones, computers, and tablets can be set up, and only need to be set once for all wireless devices.

AP mode: Wired to wireless: After the network cable is connected to the computer, you can directly access the Internet without dialing.

For example, hotels, apartments, rental houses, offices, and broadband sharing with neighbors, you only need to plug the network cable that has been connected to the repeater.

Network port, you can turn the cable to wireless use. Plug and Play does not need to be set.

Features:

1. Relay and AP work modes, mobile phone / tablet / computer can be set, just set once, all wireless devices can be used;

2. Wireless standard IEEE802.11 b/g/n

3. Transmission frequency: 2.4GHz~2.4835GHz

4. Support WPA2, WPA and WEP9 (128/64)

5. Simple setup wizard software interface

6.WPS one-key encryption, effective flood control network

Packaging accessories:

WIFI wireless repeater x1

English manual x 1

RJ45 cable x 1

✅ 2 Modes for Multi-function—Provides two working modes: Repeater & AP. Repeater mode for greater wireless performance and coverage. AP mode, access to the wired network for creating new WiFi access points.

✅ Plug and Play—Easy to install and use, wall plug design and portability, ideal for home, corporate and travel use.

✅ Quick & Easy Operate—The device has a WPS button and you can get secure encryption by simply pressing the WPS button. Support WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA / WPA2 encryption methods to prevent unauthorized access and monitoring.

✅ Full Signal Coverage—Extends existing wireless networks to hard-to-reach areas at speeds up to 300Mbps. With a strong signal through the wall, you can get a stable and powerful signal.

✅ Wide Compatibility—Compatible with any wireless network device that complies with 802.11N/B/G, routers, modems and Wi-Fi devices (such as smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, etc).