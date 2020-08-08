WiFi Range Extender Up to 300Mbps |WPS Repeater, WiFi Signal Booster, Access Point Easy Set-Up |2.4G Network with Integrated Antennas LAN Port & Compact Designed Internet Booster Upgraded Version jun



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 13:26:31 UTC – Details)





Mini WiFi Repeater Features:

Made For Home & Office WiFi Improvement.

Our Wifi repeater boosts your existing Wi-Fi coverage, extend wireless

network to hard-to-reach areas. Clear WiFi dead zones simply!

Farewell signal weak or broken, improve network strength, you just need a signal amplifier!

Specifications:

1. Operating Temperature : 0ºC～40ºC

2. Storage Temperature : 10～70ºC

3. Voltage: 110V-240V

4. Support 2.4 GHz WLAN networks

5. Maximum WLAN security with WPA2, WPA and WEP (128/64)

What’s in the package:

1 x Wireless-N Mini Extender(US Plug)

1 x RJ-45 Network Cable

1 x User Manual This product is made by REPEATER

📶High Compatible:Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices, Compatible with 802.11n/g/b devices, work with any wireless network, router and Wi-Fi enabled devices including Smartphone, iPhone, iPad, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, Smart TV, TV BOX, etc

📶High Speed: Extending exist wireless network to hard to reach area with speed up to 300Mbps, creating high speed, long range and stable network.

📶Plug and Play: Easy to install and use. Designed with mobility and portability, little gadget with great value, ideal for home, company and travel in use.

📶WPS Button:Can be simply setup on your phone/iphone/tablet/laptop/PC within 5 minutes. Simply pressing WPS button to get safe encryption. Support WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA/WPA2 encryption methods to prevent from unauthorized access and monitoring.

📶Working Mode:Repeater mode for stronger wireless performance and coverage and AP mode which creates a new WiFi access point.