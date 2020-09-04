WiFi Range Extender, Amtake WiFi Signal Booster & Repeater 2.4GHz Band up to 300 Mbps, High Gain Dual Antennas Support WPS Easy Set-Up Internet Booster



Using iPhone iPad or Windows devices to set it up

If your router doesn’t have WPS feature, we recommend you to set it up using iPhone, iPad or Windows laptop, as the Wi-Fi repeater may has compatibility issue with some browsers on Android phones when in setting.

Easy 5-Step Set Up

1. Connect to the extender WiFi signal ” wifi-xxxxxx”, then type in 192.168.188.1 in browser ( we recommend Safari ).

2. Type in “admin” twice.

3. Select “Extender Mode”

4. Select your host router SSID

5. Input the password of your router below the “Primary network”. Create your extender password below the “Extender Wi-Fi”

6. You will lost the internet connection immediately, like this page. Just go back to WiFi setting and choose your extender WiFi, then you can enjoy the extender WiFi!

WiFi Range & Performance

Good

Better

Best

Best

Added WiFi Coverage

800 sq.ft.

900 sq.ft.

1292 sq.ft.

1292 sq.ft.

Bandwidth

Single-Band Up to 300Mbps

Single-Band Up to 300Mbps

Dual-Band Up to 1200Mbps

Dual-Band Up to 1200Mbps

Best for Internet Speed

Up to 10-20Mbps

Up to 10-20Mbps

Up to 50Mbps

Up to 50Mbps

HD Streaming

Good

Better

Best

Best

EXTEND WIRELESS COVERAGE – This WiFi repeater is equipped with high gain dual external antennas, adds WiFi range coverage up to 800 square feet, extend your existing wireless network to hard-to-reach areas and provide you with more powerful and stable signals no matter at bedroom, floors, restroom, garage, basement or garden.

HIGH SPEED AND STABLE – Deliver WiFi up to 300 Mbps that maximum reduces the loss of data transmission, ensure a strong and stable WiFi network signal. Ideal for video watching, online gaming, Internet calling and more.

MULTIPLE MODES – Repeater Mode, AP Mode, and Router Mode. Repeater Mode is for extending WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network. AP Mode is for converting a wired network to a wireless network. Router Mode is for creating an instant private wireless network and enable multiple devices to share it.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY – WiFi Booster are compatible with any 802.11b/g/n router, access point or wireless network devices in 2.4GHz network, such as Echo/Alexa devices, smart phone, smart TV, tablet, laptop, multimedia player, game console, etc. Simply press the WPS button, easily expand wireless coverage.

