WiFi Range Extender, AIGITAL 300Mbps Wireless Internet Signal Booster Wi-Fi Repeater 2.4GHz Network Blast, Cover Longer Range and Eliminate WiFi Dead Spots High Compatibility | Upgraded Firmware

Product Description

What’s WiFi Extender used for?



WiFi Extender, it’s also called WiFi Repeater or WiFi Booster.

It’s used to extend your existing wifi range to cover longer range so you can use the wifi anywhere.

It helps you to eliminate your home wifi dead zones.

With it, you can use wifi freely at basement, attic, corridor, balcony, yard and more further places.

Both wired and wireless connection are allowed.

It’s a Weak Signal Killer



Why you need one WiFi Extender at home/office?



There are wifi dead zones at home, your home wifi cannot reach to further rooms – Boost wifi range, it’s the most popular function of this WiFi Extender.

It’s not convenient to connect one Ethernet cable from your home router to another wifi router – Wireless connection and booster, more convenient without cable interference.

You want to create a guest network for visitors – It’s not convenient to share your private network and password with others, you can create a new wireless access point for visitors.

Wireless Repeater Mode

It connects to your home wifi Wirelessly.

No Ethernet cable needed, it’s more convenient for home/office/hotel/public using.

After setup done, you can unplug it and move it without setup again.

Easy to Use

Plug it between home router and wifi dead zones, it can easily boost your wifi to longer range and cover larger areas.

Follow the instructions and you can get it work within 5 mins.

Wired AP Mode

It connects to your home router via an Ethernet cable.

Ethernet cable needed, it will receive a more stable network and transmit a more stable wifi.

After setup done, you can unplug it and move it without setup again.

About Seller

We Aigital is a professional seller to provide WiFi Devices.

We have professional engineers and factory to design and upgrade our products all the time.

Our professional technology is online for help within 24 Hours.

N300 WiFi Extender

RJ45 Cable

User Manual

Wide Compatibility

It provides 2.4G network for computer/ phone/ pad/ smart TV/ smart plug/ wifi camera and more devices without limitation.

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Supported Voltage:110V-240V

Network Band: 2.4GHz

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA and WEP(128/64)

Antennas integrated

Maybe you are bothered by your weak signal at one or more areas at home;

Maybe you you don’t want to share your personal wifi password with visitors;

Maybe you are worrying the completed setup steps;

Maybe you are disappointed with the after-sale service from some sellers;

…

With this mini wifi extender, all of your issues can be solved perfectly:

It can get your signal fully covered easily.

It can be set to AP mode to create a new wifi signal and password.

It’s super easy to set up and use;

We provide great after-sale service without delay.

You deserve a great product and we deserve a great customer like you!

