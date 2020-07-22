WiFi Range Extender 300Mbps Wireless Repeater 2.4G Internet Signal Booster Superboost Amplifier Supports Repeater/AP, 2.4G Network with Integrated Antennas LAN Port White



Extend existing Wireless Range

The VICTONY WA305 wireless range extender improves existing wireless coverage with 2 external antennas. Like computers or printers that are located outside the range of the original wireless network, then you can use a wireless repeater to extend wireless network.

It offers maximum security WPA2, WPA and is compatible with 802.11g/b/n WiFi standard.

300Mbps trasmission rate

Compatible with any 802.11n/g/b wireless network devices, 300Mbps transmission rate, seamlessly stream your videos, photos, and music to your connected TVs, media players, smart phones, tablets, TV sticks, and so on, one Ethernet port to connect wired device.

Easy Installation (Guide Website:

https://youtu.be/YFUVc4EJSNM)

1. Connect WiFi signal like “comfast-xxx” in WLAN setting

2. Open the browser and type the IP address: 192.168.10.1

3. Enter the default password “admin” and click the “login”

4. It will scan the wireless signal, and then please choose the signal you want to repeat

5. Enter the WiFi password of your wireless router 6. The repeater will be setting successfully within 30s.

Then you can go to WLAN setting Attention

1. The wifi extender only extends the wifi coverage range, BUT please know that it couldn’t boost the speed of your original router

or hold the same speed of the original router.It means that it’s wifi speed may be weakened compare with your router.

2. The distance that WiFi signal can extend, is depending on the distance among router, repeater and WiFi users.

So controlling the distance between repeater and router, then you can control the distance that WiFi siganl can extend.

Packing list 1 WiFi Extender

Stable wireless network speed up to 300Mbps, built-in dual Realtek chipset, strong signal can go through very well and penetrate walls. Ideal for HD streaming & surfing and you don’t have to worry about getting stuck or dropping the Internet.

Repeater/Router/AP Mode. Intelligent roaming, automatically connect the strongest signal source. Easily expand wireless coverage at a push of the WPS button; or browser-based configuration, accessible from almost any device, including iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Plug and Play: Easy to install and use. Designed with mobility and portability, little gadget with great value, ideal for home, company and travel in use

High Compatible:Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices, Compatible with 802.11n/g/b devices, work with any wireless network, router and Wi-Fi enabled devices including Smartphone, iPhone, iPad, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, Smart TV, TV BOX, etc.