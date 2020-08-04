WiFi Range Extender – 300Mbps Mini WiFi Repeater, Wireless Internet Signal Booster, Wireless Access Point with Ethernet Ports and 2 High Gain External Antennas, Extending WiFi Whole Home and Garden



SkyMirror WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Dead Zone Killer The upgraded SkyMirror universal WiFi Range Extender is designed to conveniently extend the coverage and improve the signal strength of an existing wireless network and eliminate dead zones. Small size with better performance and wider coverage! Works with any standard router or gateway. Boost Your WiFi Coverage The SkyMirror WiFi Range Extender boosts your existing Wi-Fi coverage, extend wireless network to hard-to-reach areas. High Performance External Antennas Two external antennas for better performance. Reliable wireless N network speed up to 300Mbps covering your bedroom, floors, restroom, living room, garage, balcony and garden etc Media Bridge The SkyMirror wifi extender also works as a media bridge. While boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage, the two Ethernet ports can also connect any wired device such as a smart TV, multimedia player, game console or PC to your WiFi network. Easy Installation & Relocation Easily expand wireless coverage at a push of the SkyMirror Wi-Fi extender’s WPS button and your router’s WPS button. Or, browser-based configuration, accessible from almost any device, including iOS and Android mobile platforms (if your router do not have a WPS button). The smart LED signal indicator provides a simple and clear indication, helps you find the best location. Create a New WiFi Network Anywhere In Access Point (AP) mode, it can be connected to any wired LAN to create a new Wi-Fi Access point, allowing the internet connection to be accessed from laptops, tablets, phones or other Wi-Fi devices. (For example, a hotel’s Wire internet connection can be turn to Wi-Fi Signal.)

Boost Wi-Fi coverage:The WiFi range extender boosts your existing Wi-Fi coverage, extends wireless network to hard-to-reach areas. Eliminate Wi Fi dead zone and buffering. This Mini Wi-Fi extender is compatible with Alexa, ideal for extending Wi-Fi to security camera, light switch, Ring doorbell, smart plugs and more smart home and Alexa devices.

Easy to Setup: Quickly expand wireless coverage at a push (WPS button); or browser-based setup, and we provide 7*24 hours toll free telephone technology support to set up the internet extender step by step easily, even you are not a tech-savvy.

High Performance: with 2 high gain external antennas for better performance, reliable wireless 802.11 N network speed up to 300Mbps covering your bedroom, restroom, garage and garden, allow you enjoy Wi-Fi throughout whole home.

Connect wired device: Ethernet ports connect a wired device to your network at incredible speeds; Wireless access point mode easily turn your wired internet connection into Wi-Fi network. Works with any standard router or gateway.

Wide Compatibility and Well Design: The wireless internet signal booster compatible with 802.11 a/b/g/n and works with any standard router or gateway, works for any wired device, Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, smart TV, tablet, laptop, multimedia player, game console or PC to your WiFi network. Mini wifi repeater well designed for house, outdoor or travel use etc.